15 swans found dead in Stour as bird flu testing carried out

Fresh bird flu concerns have been prompted after 15 dead swans were recovered from the River Stour on Wednesday.

The swans were found alongside two seagulls and a heron, the latest in a series of dead wildlife being discovered in the waterway.

The news has been reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) which has confirmed bird flu testing is being conducted on samples from the animals.

"It is a huge concern within the community," said independent councillor for Sudbury Town Council, Steve Hall.

"These are sad times and it's always distressing for the public.

"Well done to everyone for reporting these incidents and raising awareness that this is happening.

"We suspect this is bird flu, but testing is still underway to determine the official cause of these deaths."

The news comes after a number of high-profile breakouts of the disease across Suffolk.

In the two weeks, there have been confirmed cases in areas such as Honington, Bury St Edmunds and Hadleigh.

It is believed the majority of birds found in Sudbury were at the Brundon Lane mill pond.

"It's a serious situation for the area," said Mr Hall.

"Sudbury swans are a well-known attraction.

"Bird flu appears to be spreading through Suffolk and there needs to be coordination between various councils and organisations to tackle this."

Defra has reiterated that wild birds are susceptible to a range of diseases and injuries and that not all of those found dead will have been infected with bird flu.

However, members of the public should call the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77) if they find one or more dead bird of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks) or five or more dead birds of any species.

After the department receives a report, some birds are collected and tested to help experts understand what risk is posed to poultry and other birds.

People have been urged to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that are found.

Although bird flu is potentially devastating to commercial poultry and wild bird flocks, Public Health England (PHE) advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.