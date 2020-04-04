Ipswich man set to release weekly guides for family garden learning

Jason Alexander - known as The Wildlife Gadget Man

A techy Ipswich environmentalist is set to launch a series of weekly educational guides to keep families entertained in their garden during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jason Alexander is re-launching his Wildlife Gadget Man website to give families helpful DIY guides of things to do in their garden

As part of his website relaunch next week, Jason Alexander – known as the Wildlife Gadget Man – will give 52 DIY and how-to guides to show children and their parents the countless opportunities for fun in their gardens.

Originally planned before the coronavirus lockdown, Mr Alexander admitted now is a great time for families to utilise their time together and the technology they have to hand as an excuse to learn about the world around them.

Mr Alexander said: “The website is all about showing grandparents, parents and children under 14 how to find out more about nature and get active and outdoors.

“Among some of the guides I’ll be posting are how to build your own bug hotels and hedgehog homes, how to make your own bird feeder out of a squeezy ketchup bottle and an outdoor water feature using buckets and bowls.

Mr Alexander uses used Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles to make bird feeders

“All of the ideas use things you can easily find around the house.”

While many may see technology as a hindrance to getting children active, Mr Alexander instead believes it supplies children with the opportunities to research and learn more than ever before.

He said: “We often think technology is the thing that keeps children inside and stops them from enjoying the childhood so many of us had – jumping in puddles, making dens and exploring.

“But in reality, we are kidding ourselves if we think that. Tablets and smartphones give children the opportunity to go out and carry out research, to learn and explore.

Among the DIY ideas to keep children occupied in the garden is making hotels for bugs and hedgehogs

“We don’t need to take technology away from them – as they’ve grown up in a way that a world without it would be alien. We need to utilise that technology in a way that gets them outside and thinking about the world around them.”

Previous guides posted on the website include how to make festive bird feeders from plastic drinks bottles, a window feeder out of a takeaway tub and a Pacman bird feeder.

Mr Alexander’s website, which can be found here, is set to be relaunched on Friday, April 10.