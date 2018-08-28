Heavy Showers

Gallery

What is Suffolk’s most striking wildlife image of 2018?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 12 November 2018

Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition 2018 - winner in the Comedy category:

Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition 2018 - winner in the Comedy category: "When I said could my day get any worse it was a rhetorical question not a challenge!"by Nicholas Hurst

Archant

Public vote now open for this year’s Suffolk Wildlife Trust Wildlife Photography Competition.

Winner in the 12 to 18 years category: Yellowhammer by Andrew MitchellWinner in the 12 to 18 years category: Yellowhammer by Andrew Mitchell

Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s annual photography competition is a highlight on the calendar for nature lovers from the region and this year is no different.

The 2018 competition came to a dramatic head earlier this month when the Trust’s judging panel decided on the winners and runners-up for each of the nine categories. From comedy partridges and starling murmurations to an emerging crane fly and magical hare, the nine winning photographs are shown as you scroll down.

They are the cream from more than 100 short-listed photographs, which were scrutinised by the panel who said that year on year the breadth and depth of images received from across the categories makes their task “a highly competitive and equally rewarding experience”.

Now it’s over to the public to choose which of these category winners will be the overall competition winner.

Winner in the Unearthed category: Crane Fly emerging from its 'leatherjacket' by Richard TaylorWinner in the Unearthed category: Crane Fly emerging from its 'leatherjacket' by Richard Taylor

You can see the images online and vote for your favourite at www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org Voting is open from November 10th to 25th

Community fundraising manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Michael Strand, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition, our judges, prize givers and main sponsor Avantigas.”

Winner in the Simply Suffolk category: Crisp by Justin MinnsWinner in the Simply Suffolk category: Crisp by Justin Minns

Winner in the Strictly Come Wildlife category: Young Brown Hare by Kevin PigneyWinner in the Strictly Come Wildlife category: Young Brown Hare by Kevin Pigney

Winner in the Eastern Angles category: Gorilla Art by Murmurating Starlings by Colin BarleyWinner in the Eastern Angles category: Gorilla Art by Murmurating Starlings by Colin Barley

Winner in the Out of Sight category: Grasshopper by Andy LoweWinner in the Out of Sight category: Grasshopper by Andy Lowe

Winner in the On the doorstep category: Hello World by Steve AldridgeWinner in the On the doorstep category: Hello World by Steve Aldridge

Winner in Under 12 years category: Sight of the Shore by Charles RaynerWinner in Under 12 years category: Sight of the Shore by Charles Rayner

Should owners be fined £1,000 for not keeping dogs on leads at the seaside?

55 minutes ago Byline
Dogs must be kept on leads on Felixstowe seafront - now people are being asked if the rules should apply to the seafrontparks and gardens Picture: SU ANDERSON

Dog owners could face fines of up to £1,000 if they fail to keep their pets on leads in Felixstowe’s seafront parks and gardens.

Hooded attacker with machete sparks police investigation

11:14 Dominic Moffitt
A man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted with a machete Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s was assaulted with what witnesses are describing as a machete.

Teenager charged with attempted armed robbery

11:07 Dominic Moffitt
The Willows where Willows Newsagent is located Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 16-year-old from Colchester has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery where shop staff were threatened with a knife.

UN representative told of great strides being taken to make Jaywick Sands ‘the jewel it can be’

10:56 Jessica Hill
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A United Nations (UN) official has visited Jaywick Sands in Clacton as part of a mission to find out more about poverty in the UK.

Alleged disqualified driver charged with stealing police van

10:55 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

An alleged disqualified driver has been charged with seven offences after a marked police van was stolen on Saturday.

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

09:37 Dominic Moffitt
A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down lorry on the A12 is causing mass traffic issues in both directions.

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

09:33 Jake Foxford
The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A students’ union has organised a day of action after a rise in stabbings and sexual assaults on their university’s campus.

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: 'If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert'

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

