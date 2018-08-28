What is Suffolk’s most striking wildlife image of 2018?
PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 12 November 2018
Archant
Public vote now open for this year’s Suffolk Wildlife Trust Wildlife Photography Competition.
Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s annual photography competition is a highlight on the calendar for nature lovers from the region and this year is no different.
The 2018 competition came to a dramatic head earlier this month when the Trust’s judging panel decided on the winners and runners-up for each of the nine categories. From comedy partridges and starling murmurations to an emerging crane fly and magical hare, the nine winning photographs are shown as you scroll down.
They are the cream from more than 100 short-listed photographs, which were scrutinised by the panel who said that year on year the breadth and depth of images received from across the categories makes their task “a highly competitive and equally rewarding experience”.
Now it’s over to the public to choose which of these category winners will be the overall competition winner.
You can see the images online and vote for your favourite at www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org Voting is open from November 10th to 25th
Community fundraising manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Michael Strand, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition, our judges, prize givers and main sponsor Avantigas.”