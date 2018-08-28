Gallery

What is Suffolk’s most striking wildlife image of 2018?

Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition 2018 - winner in the Comedy category: "When I said could my day get any worse it was a rhetorical question not a challenge!"by Nicholas Hurst Archant

Public vote now open for this year’s Suffolk Wildlife Trust Wildlife Photography Competition.

Winner in the 12 to 18 years category: Yellowhammer by Andrew Mitchell Winner in the 12 to 18 years category: Yellowhammer by Andrew Mitchell

Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s annual photography competition is a highlight on the calendar for nature lovers from the region and this year is no different.

The 2018 competition came to a dramatic head earlier this month when the Trust’s judging panel decided on the winners and runners-up for each of the nine categories. From comedy partridges and starling murmurations to an emerging crane fly and magical hare, the nine winning photographs are shown as you scroll down.

They are the cream from more than 100 short-listed photographs, which were scrutinised by the panel who said that year on year the breadth and depth of images received from across the categories makes their task “a highly competitive and equally rewarding experience”.

Now it’s over to the public to choose which of these category winners will be the overall competition winner.

Winner in the Unearthed category: Crane Fly emerging from its 'leatherjacket' by Richard Taylor Winner in the Unearthed category: Crane Fly emerging from its 'leatherjacket' by Richard Taylor

You can see the images online and vote for your favourite at www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org Voting is open from November 10th to 25th

Community fundraising manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Michael Strand, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition, our judges, prize givers and main sponsor Avantigas.”

Winner in the Simply Suffolk category: Crisp by Justin Minns Winner in the Simply Suffolk category: Crisp by Justin Minns

Winner in the Strictly Come Wildlife category: Young Brown Hare by Kevin Pigney Winner in the Strictly Come Wildlife category: Young Brown Hare by Kevin Pigney

Winner in the Eastern Angles category: Gorilla Art by Murmurating Starlings by Colin Barley Winner in the Eastern Angles category: Gorilla Art by Murmurating Starlings by Colin Barley

Winner in the Out of Sight category: Grasshopper by Andy Lowe Winner in the Out of Sight category: Grasshopper by Andy Lowe

Winner in the On the doorstep category: Hello World by Steve Aldridge Winner in the On the doorstep category: Hello World by Steve Aldridge