Fire crews called to single-vehicle collision

Firefighters and police are dealing with a collision in Melton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Paramedics, three fire engines and police officers are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Melton.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision in Wilford Bridge Road at around 12.30pm today.

A spokesman said: "We were called just after 12.30pm to a single vehicle collision in Melton, close to the crossroads.

"Ambulance crews and the fire service are also at the scene and are assessing a female driver.

"The road remains open."

Three fire crews are in attendance, with engines sent from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Felixstowe.

According to the AA route map there is heavy traffic around the crossroads near the primary school.