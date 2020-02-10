Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia - and Suffolk could see a wintry shower
PUBLISHED: 14:32 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 10 February 2020
Snow has been forecast for parts of East Anglia later this afternoon - but Suffolk looks set to miss out on most of the winter flurries.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in much of central England, spreading into Norfolk as far south as Wymondham and Great Yarmouth.
The warning is in place until 7pm today.
Suffolk is not included in the warning, although forecasters say there is a slight chance some areas may see the odd wintry shower.
Earlier today, Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell predicted parts of Suffolk could see sleet showers in the early evening.
Meteorologist Zoe Johnson said sleet turning to snow would not be out of the realms of possibility.
Miss Johnson added: "The chances are very low, but we could see the odd bit of wet snow - although it's unlikely to affect much of the county."
The wet weather comes as the county continues to battle Storm Ciara, with tidal surges causing flooding - Woodbridge and Wherstead among the worst hit areas.