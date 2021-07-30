News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Will more Covid testing sites be coming to Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:11 PM July 30, 2021   
Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY...

Could we see more Covid testing centres open up across Suffolk? - Credit: Archant

Suffolk will have to wait and see if it will be home to new testing sites as the government announces plans to open more centres across the country. 

Downing Street has confirmed that a further 260 new testing centres will open to allow workers in critical industries to avoid having to self-isolate if they come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid. 

People will be able to visit the sites each day before work to be tested for Covid. 

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “We now have over 260 of these sites providing testing and we are in the process of establishing 800 further.

“Following them, we will then establish the remaining 1,200 over the coming days.

“As we said when we set this out, our intention is to get these up and running as quickly as possible so we can ensure industries that provide the critical service they provide can continue to do so.”

It is not yet clear if any new testing centres will open in Suffolk, with more information being announced over the coming days. 

Where can you get tested in Suffolk?

There are two walk-through testing sites in Suffolk that are open between 8am-8pm everyday.

  • Ipswich - Portman Road car park
  • Lowestoft - Belvedere Road car park

Testing appointments can be booked by visiting the government website or calling the NHS on 119. 

There are also a number of mobile testing units throughout the county which can be located at:

  • Beccles - Beccles Hospital, every Saturday
  • Bury St Edmunds - Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Eye - Hartismere Hospital, Wednesdays and Sundays 
  • Framlingham - Framlingham College Leisure Centre, College Road, every Sunday
  • Halesworth - North Suffolk Skills centre, every Saturday
  • Haverhill - Meadows car park, Ehringshausen, Mondays and Thursdays
  • Ipswich - Wharf car park, University of Suffolk, Mondays and Friday 
  • Leiston - Leiston leisure centre, every Thursday 
  • Lowestoft - Dipp Farm playing fields, Corton Road, Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays
  • Sudbury - Great Cornard sports centre, Head Lane, Wednesdays and Saturdays


Coronavirus
Suffolk

