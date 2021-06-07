News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Portman Road Fanzone unlikely for Euros - but club to 'continually review' plans

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM June 7, 2021
Beer flies in the air as fans celebrate Kieran Trippier's stunning free kick for England against Cro

Ipswich Town's Fanzone, which saw some jubilant scenes during the 2018 World Cup, is unlikely to return for the European Championships - Credit: Archant

The return of a big screen at Ipswich Town FC for England's games during the European Championships remains unlikely - but the club will "continually review the situation". 

Earlier in the year, the club were hopeful that it would be able to welcome supporters back to the Portman Road Fanzone for England's matches at the rescheduled tournament, which begins on Friday. 

However, with the spread of the Delta variant — the coronavirus variant first identified in India — threatening to derail the planned route out of lockdown, it is now unlikely that the Fanzone will open. 

Prime minister Boris Johnson will next week outline whether lockdown will come to an end as planned on June 21. 

Plans to delay or scale down the total easing of restrictions on June 21 are reportedly being considered by ministers.

The crowd go wild at Portman Road as England score in the first half during the 2018 World Cup Pict

Fans celebrate an England goal at Portman Road during the World Cup in 2018 - Credit: Archant

The Fanzone was a huge hit during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with thousands of supporters gathering on the Portman Road artificial practice pitch to watch the Three Lions in action during the tournament. 

In the delayed Euro 2020 starting on Friday, England will play Croatia on June 13 at 2pm, Scotland on June 18 at 8pm, and the Czech Republic on June 22, also at 8pm. 

A spokesman for Ipswich Town said: “At this stage, the Fanzone will be closed, however, the club will continually review the situation.”

An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced a live gig on TikTok from Portman Road on June 25. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Meanwhile, one person who will be at Portman Road this summer is Ed Sheeran after the Suffolk pop superstar announced he will be performing a live show at the club's ground

The singer-songwriter, who is the club's new shirt sponsor, will perform a virtual concert at his hometown club on Friday June 25 as part of the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show.

The live show will be streamed from Sheeran's TikTok channel and will feature the very first performance of his new single as well as classic tracks. 

There will be no audience for the show and no tickets can be purchased. 

Speaking on his social media channel last week, Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 show live from Portman Road.

"It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on June 25.”

