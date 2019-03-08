MP lands up in hospital after dropping toilet on his foot

One Essex MP may have to endure a few toilet jokes after he was left with a painful cut on his ankle after dropping a toilet on his foot at the tip.

Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester, took to Twitter on July 6 to share his story of a trip to the tip that went awry.

"Huge thank you to the team at the Colchester Walk-in Centre and Colchester Hospital for kindly looking after me today after I stupidly dropped a toilet on my foot resulting in a deep cut," he tweeted, tagging the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust.

"You were brilliant, thank you for stitching me back up."

Speaking to this paper today, July 7, Mr Quince confirmed he was on the mend after the mishap.

"It was the old 1970s toilet from the house which we are replacing and I was at the tip," he said.

"As I lifted it to throw it into the container a large chunk fell off and sliced my ankle open.

"It was deep and it hurts but they managed to clean me out and stitch me back up.

"The only thing really hurt is my pride!"