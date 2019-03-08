Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP lands up in hospital after dropping toilet on his foot

PUBLISHED: 13:44 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 07 July 2019

Will Quince was left wincing after dropping a toilet on his foot at the tip Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Will Quince was left wincing after dropping a toilet on his foot at the tip Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

One Essex MP may have to endure a few toilet jokes after he was left with a painful cut on his ankle after dropping a toilet on his foot at the tip.

After being treated by staff at Colchester Hospital and the Colchester Walk-in Centre, Mr Quince is now on the mend Picture: WILL QUINCEAfter being treated by staff at Colchester Hospital and the Colchester Walk-in Centre, Mr Quince is now on the mend Picture: WILL QUINCE

Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester, took to Twitter on July 6 to share his story of a trip to the tip that went awry.

"Huge thank you to the team at the Colchester Walk-in Centre and Colchester Hospital for kindly looking after me today after I stupidly dropped a toilet on my foot resulting in a deep cut," he tweeted, tagging the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust.

"You were brilliant, thank you for stitching me back up."

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to this paper today, July 7, Mr Quince confirmed he was on the mend after the mishap.

"It was the old 1970s toilet from the house which we are replacing and I was at the tip," he said.

"As I lifted it to throw it into the container a large chunk fell off and sliced my ankle open.

"It was deep and it hurts but they managed to clean me out and stitch me back up.

"The only thing really hurt is my pride!"

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The A11 is now open following an earlier ‘serious’ crash between a car and lorry

The fire service has freed a casualty trapped in their vehicle on the A11 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Penalties, glorious defeat and a long night at Anfield - Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Give us a smile: Jamie Clapham (second left) is consoled by Jermaine Wright as the Ipswich players leave the field after losing on penalties to Liverpool in the Worthington Cup at Anfield, in 2002. Tommy Miller is on the left and Richard Naylor on the right. Picture: PAGEPIX

CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of alcohol is stolen from Waitrose

Police in Essex would like to speak to these men following a theft in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Crowds turn out to celebrate Ipswich Music Day

A queue to get into Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Absolutely love our local Bardfest!’- festival-goers treated to The Feeling and Scouting for Girls

The Feeling headlined Bardfest on the Friday night Picture: MELISSA CLAYDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists