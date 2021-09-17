News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Region's MPs pick up new roles in reshuffle

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:37 AM September 17, 2021   
Will Quince and Jo Churchill have both been given new roles

Will Quince and Jo Churchill have both been given new roles - Credit: Will Quince/ Paul Geater

Two of the region's MPs have picked up new roles in the Government following a reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Prevention, Public Health and Primary Care and now becomes Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. 

"I look forward to this new challenge ensuring we deliver on improving & protecting the environment, growing our green economy, sustaining our rural communities & supporting farming and fishing industries," said she said on Twitter. 

Colchester MP Will Quince now becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education having previously been Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Welfare Delivery. 

He said: "I am thoroughly looking forward to working with Nadhim Zahawi and the team to improve the life chances of children and young people."

Jo Churchill
Suffolk

