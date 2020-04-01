Ipswich and Colchester hospitals do have enough protective equipment, says MP

Will Quince has been speaking about PPE with Nick Hume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/HOUSE OF COMMONS Archant

Colchester MP Will Quince says that local hospitals do have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to help them stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak despite recent concerns.

Writing on Twitter Mr Quince said that he had been speaking with the chief of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, Nick Hulme, about the issue and said that they both understood staff concerns.

In a tweet Mr Quince said: “I’ve spoken with the Chief Exec of ESNEFT Nick Hulme and he has confirmed that Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals have sufficient PPE to provide the right equipment at the right time for the right procedures in line with national guidelines. “I and Nick Hulme understand the anxieties of staff and I will work with our Hospital and the CCG to ensure that they get the PPE equipment and anything else they need from the Department of Health and Social Care.

“Nick Hulme, Dr Ed Garrett and I are in keeping in touch regularly with updates.”

Mr Quince’s statement comes less than a week after an NHS worker at Ipswich Hospital had raised concerns about the amount of PPE on offer.

A spokesman for ESNEFT said that the trust had enough equipment.

