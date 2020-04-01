E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich and Colchester hospitals do have enough protective equipment, says MP

PUBLISHED: 15:46 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 01 April 2020

Will Quince has been speaking about PPE with Nick Hume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/HOUSE OF COMMONS

Colchester MP Will Quince says that local hospitals do have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to help them stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak despite recent concerns.

Writing on Twitter Mr Quince said that he had been speaking with the chief of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, Nick Hulme, about the issue and said that they both understood staff concerns.

In a tweet Mr Quince said: “I’ve spoken with the Chief Exec of ESNEFT Nick Hulme and he has confirmed that Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals have sufficient PPE to provide the right equipment at the right time for the right procedures in line with national guidelines. “I and Nick Hulme understand the anxieties of staff and I will work with our Hospital and the CCG to ensure that they get the PPE equipment and anything else they need from the Department of Health and Social Care.

“Nick Hulme, Dr Ed Garrett and I are in keeping in touch regularly with updates.”

Mr Quince’s statement comes less than a week after an NHS worker at Ipswich Hospital had raised concerns about the amount of PPE on offer.

READ MORE: Suffolk NHS worker brands national coronavirus protection advice ‘woefully inadequate’

A spokesman for ESNEFT said that the trust had enough equipment.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

