'Words can be harmful' - Woman with alopecia on Will Smith's Oscars slap

Laura Mathias, 30, said 'violence is never acceptable' following the controversial Oscars incident - Credit: CARINA IOANNOU

A woman who developed alopecia aged 12 says she cannot condone the actions of actor Will Smith after he slapped Oscars host Chris Rock - but added "words can be harmful too".

Rock was presenting the prize for best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

The Men in Black actor responded to the joke about his wife, who has alopecia, by marching up to the comedian on stage and slapping him before swearing at Rock after he returned to his seat - stunning the A-list audience.

The controversial moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles - Credit: PA Wire

Moments later, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role as the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard.

Laura Mathias, 30, who grew up in Capel St Mary but now lives in Manningtree, said the actor was "compelled to protect his wife".

Laura Mathias developed alopecia when she was 12 years old - Credit: Laura Mathias

"I’m not condoning the physical violence, but I totally condone the intention behind it," she said.

"Will was compelled to protect his wife, if you see her reaction to the joke - she is not happy and she lets that be known perfectly through her expression and body language.

"So, while I’m not sure she needs ‘protecting’, I think he did the right thing in making it clear jokes about a woman’s appearance, her illness, her bald head are not appropriate. I just wish Will Smith had done this with his words, rather than the palm of his hand.

"She has been dealing with alopecia, an autoimmune condition which is totally out of her control, she has got dressed up to be in front of the worldwide media as a woman without hair only to be the butt of a joke. Violence is never acceptable but words can be harmful too."

Will Smith accepted the best actor Oscar minutes after the incident - Credit: PA Wire

Laura's hair loss progressed very quickly as a teenager and she spent weeks off school before deciding to wear a wig.

But it was during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 when Laura reflected on her hair loss - and posted her first bald picture in June of that year.

She has since been documenting her story on Instagram as @RelightAlopecia, connecting with others who also have the autoimmune condition.

Laura said she could condone Will Smith's actions at the Oscars - Credit: Natasha Spalding

Laura added: "I live with alopecia – it has left me totally bald; I have no lashes or eyebrows. It takes courage for me to leave the house without a wig, I can’t imagine sitting front row at the Oscars to have my hair, or lack of it, commented on.

"To put this in context, this month a 12-year-old girl in America, Rio Allred, took her own life due to bullying around alopecia. Comments about the condition and the appearance of women without hair are the reason this tragedy happened.

"Chris Rock did know about her alopecia. She has shared her journey regularly and publicly doing all she can to raise awareness of the condition and the confidence of those, like me, living with it.

"No man should be making fun of a woman for not meeting conventional ‘beauty standards’ - that's the issue.

"Unfortunately, Will’s response is overshadowing what could have been an opportunity to make a positive statement about the need for more awareness around alopecia."

For more information and support about alopecia, people can visit the website of Alopecia UK here.