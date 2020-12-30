Published: 5:44 PM December 30, 2020

Some primary school children in areas with the highest Covid infection rates will not be returning immediately after the Christmas break - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Primary schools in Suffolk are set to open as planned next week, while some in other parts of the country will remain closed.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that most primary schools will be reopening as planned next week, but those in areas with the highest infection rates will not.

It has emerged that primary schools in Suffolk will all be expected to reopen, and are being asked to test all pupils as the new strain of the virus has been found to more infectious.

In parts of Essex, including Braintree and Chelmsford, primaries will not reopen.

Secondary schools will see a staggered return with pupils in exam years prioritised to return on January 11, while all other pupils and college students will return on January 18.