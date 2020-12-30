News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk primary schools set to open as planned on January 4

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 5:44 PM December 30, 2020   
Some primary school children in areas with the highest Covid infection rates will not be returning immediately after the Christmas break

Some primary school children in areas with the highest Covid infection rates will not be returning immediately after the Christmas break - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Primary schools in Suffolk are set to open as planned next week, while some in other parts of the country will remain closed.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that most primary schools will be reopening as planned next week, but those in areas with the highest infection rates will not.

It has emerged that primary schools in Suffolk will all be expected to reopen, and are being asked to test all pupils as the new strain of the virus has been found to more infectious.

In parts of Essex, including Braintree and Chelmsford, primaries will not reopen.

Secondary schools will see a staggered return with pupils in exam years prioritised to return on January 11, while all other pupils and college students will return on January 18. 

Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on...

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Babergh coronavirus rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Babergh District Council

Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus