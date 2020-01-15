Gritters out in force tonight as temperature set to drop

Suffolk Highways said its gritting team will be out tonight as road surface temperatures are predicted to drop Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Suffolk Highways

Gritters are planned to be sent out across much of Suffolk tonight as surface temperatures are predicted to drop.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed their gritting teams will be operating in Ipswich and western and central Suffolk this evening with road surface temperatures forecast to drop below 1C.

The teams will be out from 7.30pm operating on "priority one" routes.

The routes encompass all A and B roads as well as roads to 24 hour emergency service stations and transport hubs, or where the traffic flow exceeds 4000 vehicles a day.

In total across the county, the routes make up a network of more than 1250 miles of road.

Winds are expected to ease tonight in comparison to the last two days, with gusts of no more than 29mph forecast for the county - well under the Orwell Bridge's 50mph safety limit.

The decision to treat the roads is due to be reviewed again at 5.30pm.