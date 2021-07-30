News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named

Angus Williams

Published: 3:07 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 3:10 PM July 30, 2021
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

A lorry driver who died in a crash near Newmarket on Monday has been named by police.

William Lewis, 61, of Turnpike Road, Kings Lynn, died after the lorry he was driving left the road and crashed into trees.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on July 26 on the B1085 near Red Lodge.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.

Cambridgeshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident reference number 275 of July 26.


