‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

PUBLISHED: 19:30 30 January 2019

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Not all children cook their own food or make a cup of tea, but for this nine-year-old it has become second nature after caring for his mum since he was just five years old.

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina for as long as he can remember, cooking her food, memorising her medication and guiding her by standing on her blind side.

Tina Wright, from Ipswich, was 37 weeks pregnant with William when she suffered her first stroke, later being told that she had a protein C deficiency which was causing blood clots in major arteries and leading to her having strokes.

Two weeks later William was born healthily by caesarean section and Tina says he has been ‘her rock’ ever since.

The strokes left Tina partially-sighted and now cause her to suffer from daily chronic migraines. Speaking of her son, the 29-year-old said: “He has been my rock – I honestly don’t know where I would be without him.

William with his mum Tina Wright. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilliam with his mum Tina Wright. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He looks after himself he’s like a little old man – he’s been forced to grow up before his time.”

William, a keen rugby player, has had to call an ambulance multiple times when his mum has fallen ill, and he knows exactly what to do.

“He’s a very bright young man,” said Tina. “Sometimes I feel sorry for him but he has never known any different, he just wants me to be okay.”

The nine-year-old, who attends St Margaret’s Primary School, Ipswich, has been taking part in beauty pageants for more than three years, and this week he was crowned King of the Pure International Pageant in Daresbury, Cheshire.

William Wright was crowned king of the Pure International Pageant. Picture: STYLE & STORYWilliam Wright was crowned king of the Pure International Pageant. Picture: STYLE & STORY

Proud mother Tina said: “He was absolutely amazing, he loves being on stage because he is a little poser.

“But more than anything the pageant offers an escape from his home life, because it’s not like most other children’s, he always has to be mature.”

She continued: “Sometimes I will have to sleep because my medication makes me tired and he has to look after himself for hours.”

Tina, who was previously studying to be a social worker before she fell ill, added: “Winning the crown and other medals at beauty pageants gives him something else to think about – he is a real showman.”

