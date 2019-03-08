E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Win a Champagne afternoon tea at Bedford Lodge

PUBLISHED: 18:30 12 August 2019

We've teamed up with Bedford Lodge to offer one lucky winner Champagne afternoon tea for two Picture: Ian Southerin

We've teamed up with the hotel, spa and restaurant to offer one person the opportunity to win a luxurious dining experience.

In celebration of National Afternoon Tea Week this week, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, the four red star luxury Hotel in Newmarket, is offering one lucky reader the chance to win an exquisite Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two.

Expertly created by the hotel's award-winning kitchen team, using the finest local, seasonal ingredients, the Champagne Afternoon Tea is the ultimate treat to enjoy with friends and families. The offering includes a selection of decadent finger sandwiches: local smoked salmon and horseradish, poached Norfolk chicken and grain mustard mayonnaise, egg mayonnaise and Sakura Cress on tomato bread and, of course, the traditional cucumber and cream cheese. The cake selection includes delicacies such as matcha tea and raspberry panna cotta, an orange and lemon macaron, spiced Newmarket cake with Mascarpone cream, a black forest dome, and strawberry and white chocolate eclairs. On top of all this, diners will enjoy a warm plain or fruit scone with all the trimmings, English tea or cafetière coffee, plus a glass of Moët & Chandon.

Afternoon Tea at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa can be taken in the award-winning Squires restaurant, Roxana Bar, or on the sun terrace overlooking the stunning lawns and rose gardens at the Hotel.

Afternoon tea is something that Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa takes great pride in - it is rumoured that the afternoon tea phenomenon was initially introduced and popularised in the 1840s by Anna Maria, The Duchess of Bedford, in the grounds of the Hotel. Today, afternoon tea at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa is more popular than ever and, earlier this year, the Hotel was shortlisted in the Afternoon Tea of the Year awards, which recognises the best afternoon tea service in the UK.

The winner will be announced on August 20 and will be drawn at random.

