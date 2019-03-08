Win VIP tickets to the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Find out how you can win VIP tickets to the Women's Tour at Stowmarket. Picture: OVO ENERGY WOMEN'S TOUR Archant

Here's your chance to win VIP tickets to the OVO Energy Women's Tour when it comes to Stowmarket next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Get up close to elite cyclists and raise a glass with the UK's number one alcohol free wine, Eisberg, as the OVO Energy Women's Tour arrives in Stowmarket on Monday, June 10.

Two VIP passes to Stowmarket are up for grabs by entering the competition on our Facebook page which closes at midnight on Thursday, June 6.

The tickets will give one winner and a friend access to the Tour Enclosure - situated in a prime location by the finish line, including a buffet lunch, a selection of hot and cold beverages and an open bar.

All visitors of the enclosure will also receive a complimentary copy of the Women's Tour event programme.

To be in with a chance of winning the VIP tickets for Monday's event please make sure you like our Facebook page and comment your answer on our Facebook post to be entered into the draw.

Unless you have chosen to receive other information from us, Archant Community Media Limited and Eisberg will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

There will be no cash alternative available.

Usual promotion rules apply, visit www.archant.co.uk for full terms and conditions.

Eisberg is continuing its support of cycling again this year as proud sponsors of the Tour de Yorkshire, OVO Energy Tour Series, OVO Energy Women's Tour of Britain and OVO Energy Men's Tour of Britain, as well as sponsoring two professional teams across the Men's and Women's peloton Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Storey Racing.

See our Facebook page to enter.