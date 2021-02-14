News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:25 PM February 14, 2021   
Winch and Blatch in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Winch & Blatch menswear store in Sudbury is set to be converted into a pizza restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The closed Winch & Blatch store in Sudbury town centre is set to be converted into a pizza restaurant, according to new plans.

The clothing retailer's menswear store in King Street, which was one of the town's longest-running businesses, closed in December due to a combination of increased costs and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

But fresh plans, submitted to Babergh District Council, have revealed the unit could be given a fresh lease of life as a pizza restaurant and takeaway.

The proposals have been put forward by Dough & Co, which already operates from a smaller premises in Sudbury's North Street.

The new restaurant would be able to cater for 60 diners and employ 12 members of staff.

An extractor fan and woodfire pizza oven would be installed in the unit, while new signage would be placed around the exterior of the building.

You may also want to watch:

Additional toilets and a new kitchen area would also be constructed under the plans.

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
  2. 2 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February
  3. 3 Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3
  1. 4 Latest infection rates show how Covid cases are falling in Suffolk and north Essex
  2. 5 Can you answer these 20 pub quiz questions?
  3. 6 Shrews chief on why Ipswich decided not to re-arrange game for tomorrow
  4. 7 Seaside care home slammed after Covid rules not followed
  5. 8 'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman dies aged 69
  6. 9 Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown
  7. 10 These are the new build homes you could buy for around £400k in Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Londoners leaving the capital is driving a boom in sales of houses worth over £1million Picture:Get

Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk a

Suffolk

Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich bin collectors

East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus