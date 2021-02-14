Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store
The closed Winch & Blatch store in Sudbury town centre is set to be converted into a pizza restaurant, according to new plans.
The clothing retailer's menswear store in King Street, which was one of the town's longest-running businesses, closed in December due to a combination of increased costs and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
But fresh plans, submitted to Babergh District Council, have revealed the unit could be given a fresh lease of life as a pizza restaurant and takeaway.
The proposals have been put forward by Dough & Co, which already operates from a smaller premises in Sudbury's North Street.
The new restaurant would be able to cater for 60 diners and employ 12 members of staff.
An extractor fan and woodfire pizza oven would be installed in the unit, while new signage would be placed around the exterior of the building.
Additional toilets and a new kitchen area would also be constructed under the plans.
