Winch & Blatch, one of Sudbury's oldest independent businesses, is to sell the town centre building housing its menswear branch.

The sale is expected to take place later this year although a date has yet to be established.

The family-run department store has operated as Winch & Blatch since 1945 but can trace its origins back to a draper and silk mercer's business in 1850.

It is still to appoint an estate agent as negotiations take place with local firms over the valuation of the three storey building.

Hazel Barnard, Winch & Blatch's buyer, said despite the proposed sale of a landmark site in the heart of the town centre it remained business as usual for the company in what was a difficult time for the High Street.

"The company is looking to restructure the business into less retail units," she said.

"We have had to make some difficult decisions and one of them is to shrink the company a little bit.

"We hope no jobs will be lost - if there are any it will be through natural wastage, but there are none planned."

Winch & Blatch has its main store, which includes homeware and a cafe, at 22 King Street, and a fashion outlet at 29 King Street.

It employs a total of 45 staff and is owned by husband and wife directors Richard and Judith Blatch.

Mrs Blatch has been approached for comment, but Ms Barnard said the firm remained committed to Sudbury.

"Sudbury is a lovely town. It is special to us and vice versa," she said.

"But what we don't want to do is just sit back as a company and let things make us disappear."

Robin Bailey, chairman of Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, said the move reflected the struggle facing businesses in the High Street across the country.

"The High Street is facing a difficult time in the face of business rates, lower footfall and online shopping," he said.

"It's sad to see one of our major stores have to do this but fortunately they are still here.

"The best thing people can do is go and shop there - it really is a case of use it or lose it."