Windy weekend ahead with speeds of up to 50mph - but Highways not expecting to have to close Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 October 2020

Highways England believe the bridge will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Forecasters are expecting the next few days to be particularly windy with gusts of up to 50mph on the cards.

Saturday will start off dry and quite mild in the morning.

However, Weatherquest forecaster Adam Drury said that as rain moves across the region wind speeds will increase.

On the coast wind speeds could reach up to 50mph whereas inland it could be closer to 40 or 45mph.

The rain will ease up overnight but Sunday will start off breezy once more with the possibility of wind speeds of up to 45mph away from the coast.

The high winds have led to concerns about the Orwell Bridge and whether it can remain open.

However, Highways England remained confident on Friday night that the bridge would not close over the weekend.

Highways England said on Twitter: “Orwell Bridge - it is going to be very windy tomorrow.

“Using todays forecast we are not planning to close the bridge tomorrow afternoon.

“The wind gusts direction is not in our favour but the wind gust speeds will not reach the threshold.”

According to forecasters, Monday morning could be even windier than the weekend with speeds of between 45 and 55mph predicted.

