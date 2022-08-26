Government must bite the bullet and do something ahead of a grim winter

Opinion

Campaigners wearing masks of Conservative MPs, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, take part in a Labour party stunt in Parliament Square, Westminster, showing the government relaxing on a beach with buckets and spades to highlight their inaction on energy bills ahead of Friday's Ofgem price cap announcement. - Credit: PA

As the period of hot weather breaks, the mood seems to feel quite gloomy.

While the plants may be thankful for the clouds and the mysterious wet stuff falling from the, rather than endless hours of baking hot sun, it has pushed my mind towards winter.

Let's make no bones about it: this winter is going to be difficult and unpleasant.

All the economic indicators seem to suggest that the country is headed towards a recession.

In the city, moneymen have seen stocks tumble following a string of downbeat economic forecasts during the week.

And the markets are so sure that the problems will continue traders bet on the Bank of England raising interest rates to 4% in the new year to bring down spiralling inflation, according to reports on Tuesday afternoon. This would mean it hits more than double the current rate of 1.75%.

Economists are also warning that a small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come.

Despite the fact the most recent official data only showed a tiny uptick in the unemployment rate, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the timeliest indicators suggest that it will start to rise far sooner than the BoE anticipates.”

In the real world, people already seem to be battening down the hatches in preparation as inflation further stretches household budgets.

According to data from the ONS, people are putting off buying things they do not immediately need – like clothes, shoes and furniture – as the cost of living becomes more and more expensive.

Spending on staple items, like food and utilities, as well as work-related costs, like public transport and petrol, were also all down during the same week – suggesting that people’s budgets were more stretched not only when it comes to non-essential buys.

Key among the issues facing people is the rising energy price cap, which will leave many households unable to afford to pay their bills through the winter months.

The number of families falling behind on at least one utility bill increased from 9% in October 2021 to 14% in June.

And energy consultants have warned that people could see their fuel bills cost more than their monthly mortgage payments next year.

The situation is so bad that more than 100,000 people have signed up to support a pledge to not pay their energy bills if the Government and firms “refuse to act” by October 1.

By doing so they run the risk of being cut off by energy providers.

Jonny Marshall, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think-tank, said: “A catastrophe is coming this winter as soaring energy bills risk causing serious physical and financial damage to families across Britain.

“We are on course for thousands to see their energy cut off entirely, while millions will be unable to pay bills and (will) build up unmanageable arrears.

“The new prime minister will need to think the unthinkable in terms of the policies needed to get sufficient support to where it’s needed most.

“Significant additional support should be targeted at those most exposed to rising bills and least able to cope with them, and be watertight so that no-one falls through the cracks.

“But none of the proposals from the leadership candidates or the opposition parties currently do this.”

At Felixstowe on Wednesday, Unite boss Sharon Graham warned that strike action could escalate and drag on until Christmas unless action was taken by the government and by employers.

Nurses and teachers are set to be balloted this autumn – and even police officers are unhappy with their current pay rates.

Perhaps the problem is that at the moment these are only potential problems.

Very soon the summer will be over, the nights will be closing in and these problems will really start to bite.

Then, we will all wish they had acted sooner.