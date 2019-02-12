Dry and mild day for Suffolk and North Essex

Winter sun along the beach in Sizewell Picture: JOHN HEALD/ CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Fog patches will clear from across East Anglia this morning to leave a dry and mild day with some sunshine on the way.

The morning will start with some mist and fog patches becoming low cloud early on.

As the day goes on the cloud will lift with some chances of sunny spells across the region.

The top temperature will be around 11 or 12C.

During the evening some mist and fog will return with the chance of some frost overnight in rural areas.

Temperatures will drop to as low as 0C.

On Thursday there should be another fine day with sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 11C.