Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow begins to fall across Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 22:44 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:13 30 January 2019

Snow has started to fall in parts of Suffolk and Essex Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Snow has started to fall in parts of Suffolk and Essex Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Archant

Snow has begun to fall across parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from around 5pm this evening until midday on Wednesday.

Parts of north and west Suffolk are among those reporting that weather conditions have started to turn wintery.

So far snow has been reported in places like Bury, Sudbury, Stanton and Walsham-le-Willows.

Over the border in Essex snow has also started to fall in western parts of Essex with more expected to fall in the coming hours.

Earlier today the Met Office extended its warning with further snow showers expected on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Have you captured the snow falling in Suffolk or Essex this evening? Send us your pictures.

MORE: Is your car snow ready? Drivers given advice on driving in icy conditions

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists