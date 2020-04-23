Teenager jailed after ‘horrific’ attempted rape of woman in her 70s

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to prison following the attempted rape of a woman in her 70s during a burglary in Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An 18-year-old man has been jailed following a burglary and attempted rape of a woman in her 70s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man – who cannot be named for legal reasons, as he was 17 at the time of the incident – was arrested following a disturbance at an address in Witham on January 12.

The victim was in her garden when he entered her home near Cressing Road, threatening her with a gardening tool and attacking her when she re-entered the property.

Thankfully, she was able to escape and raise the alarm with help from her neighbour.

The local man pleaded guilty to charges of attempted rape and aggravated burglary during a pre-trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, February 17.

At the same court on Thursday, April 23, he was sentenced to nine years for attempted rape and nine years for aggravated burglary, to run concurrently.

Detective chief inspector Julie Gowen thanked the victim for her courage following the “horrific” and “violent” attack.

DCI Gowen said: “I would like to thank and praise the victim for the bravery and courage that she has shown throughout this investigation. I hope this sentence will provide her with some comfort.

“It was a horrific crime, where the victim’s home was invaded, and she was subjected to a violent attack. No-one should have to go through this in their own home, which is the one place where you should feel safe.”