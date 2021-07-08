News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Girl, 15, suffers broken bone after fight outside Essex restaurant

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:59 AM July 8, 2021    Updated: 12:20 PM July 8, 2021
The fight took place outside the AKA Restaurant in Newland Street, Witham.

The fight took place outside the AKA Restaurant in Newland Street, Witham. - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old girl was one of two people to suffer a broken bone after a fight outside a restaurant in Witham. 

Essex Police is continuing to investigate the argument which involved two women and a man outside the AKA Restaurant in Newland Street at 9.15pm on Saturday, June 5.

One of the women suffered a broken nose, while a 15-year-old girl who intervened in the fight suffered a broken finger.

Officers have been progressing their enquiries and are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Contact the Braintree local policing team quoting reference 42/106455/21 if you have any information. 

You can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website. 

