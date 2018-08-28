-

-

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP hears chapter and verse on Get Witham Reading

PUBLISHED: 18:02 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 01 February 2019

Priti Patel MP visits Templars Academy to hear about Get Witham Reading 2019.

Priti Patel MP visits Templars Academy to hear about Get Witham Reading 2019.

Archant

A scheme to get youngsters reading has won the backing of Witham MP Priti Patel.

She visited Templars Academy nursery school in Witham where staff and pupils told her their ideas for Get Witham Reading 2019.

Now in its eigth year, this encourages children, parents and teachers to participate in reading activities.

Ms Patel also spoke with teachers about school improvements and issues involving special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said “It was a pleasure visiting Templars Academy and speaking with pupils about their exciting plans for this year’s Get Witham Reading. It is great to see so mnany young pupils entusiastic about reading and discussing their favourite books.

“I also spoke with teachers at the school and one of the biggest issues raised was SEND provision.

“I am following up on these issues with both local authority and government to ensure that our local SEND service is high quality and that investment is focused on improving support and outcomes for children and young people with SEND needs.”

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New tracks. New platforms at Ipswich station. And faster trains. Will East Anglia’s rail bosses be able to deliver?

InterCity trains could be travelling faster from East Anglia to London from May - even before the new trains are intrduced. Stock Image

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Aggressive beggar banned from town centre for two years

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fare dodgers pay the price for not having tickets

More than 10,000 fare dodgers were prosecuted by Greater Anglia last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists