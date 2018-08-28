MP hears chapter and verse on Get Witham Reading

Priti Patel MP visits Templars Academy to hear about Get Witham Reading 2019. Archant

A scheme to get youngsters reading has won the backing of Witham MP Priti Patel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She visited Templars Academy nursery school in Witham where staff and pupils told her their ideas for Get Witham Reading 2019.

Now in its eigth year, this encourages children, parents and teachers to participate in reading activities.

Ms Patel also spoke with teachers about school improvements and issues involving special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said “It was a pleasure visiting Templars Academy and speaking with pupils about their exciting plans for this year’s Get Witham Reading. It is great to see so mnany young pupils entusiastic about reading and discussing their favourite books.

“I also spoke with teachers at the school and one of the biggest issues raised was SEND provision.

“I am following up on these issues with both local authority and government to ensure that our local SEND service is high quality and that investment is focused on improving support and outcomes for children and young people with SEND needs.”