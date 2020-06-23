Man in his 50s dies after van collides with parked vehicle

The crash happened in Rickstones Road, Witham on Monday, June 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has died following after his van crashed with a parked vehicle in Witham.

Essex Police were called at around 10.35am to reports a white Renault Kangoo had been involved in a collision with a parked vehicle in Rickstones Road.

The section of Campbell Road and Conrad Road was closed while police carried out enquiries.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital and died later that day.

An investigation focused on establishing the circumstances leading up to the collision is making good progress, according to police.

Anyone who saw the Kangoo and how it was being driven, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or has any other information, is asked to call them on 101 quoting incident 348 of June 22.