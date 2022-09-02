Rogue trader targets home in 'no cold calling zone' in village near Ipswich

A rogue trader targeted a home within a 'no cold calling zone' in a village near Ipswich.

The incident is reported to have happened this morning, September 2, in Witnesham.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the trader cold-called a resident by walking up the driveway offering free shingle and claiming to work on behalf of Suffolk Highways.

When challenged and asked to provide details, the trader was "reluctant" to do so.

When they were advised that it was a 'no cold calling zone', the trader left the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning the public not to buy on the doorstep regardless of the price.

Anyone wanting driveway work is advised to obtain several quotes from local companies before committing to the work.