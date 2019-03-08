Villages to discuss plans for northern bypass as consultation continues

Residents of Witnesham and Swilland can go to a parish meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the villages' response to the proposed Ipswich Northern Route that is currently going through a consultation process.

The meeting will be held at Witnesham Village Hall at 7.30pm and as well as parish councillors, local MP Dr Dan Poulter is due to attend as will a representative of the Stop Ipswich Northern Bypass campaign.

This is one of the first of a series of meetings in villages across the north of Ipswich over the next few weeks at which parishes are expected to decide their responses to proposals to build a new road linking the A14 west of Ipswich to the A12 near Martlesham or Woodbridge.

Suffolk County Council, together with districts and boroughs, are holding the consultation into which should be the preferred route until September 13 before deciding how to proceed with plans for a new road.