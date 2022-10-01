'A child's life is potentially at risk': Parents fears over school crossing

Witnesham parents say "a child's life is potentially at risk" because of a dangerous road on the way to the village's primary school.

Faye Ellis – a parish councillor whose daughter goes to Witnesham Primary School – is calling for a crossing or a "lollipop lady" on the junction between the B1077 and High Road.

However, Suffolk Highways have said that if the residents want a highway improvement "this would need to be externally funded."

Faye says she and other parents are so concerned about the safety of their children that they no longer allow them to walk on their own.

“The issue is Witnesham primary school is a small school, and the cars in the morning come from a national speed limit to a 30mph speed limit which is really near where children cross over," she said.

“A lot of the time cars ignore the 30s which is really unsafe.

Parents would like to see a lollipop lady, or crossing, implemented near the school. - Credit: Faye Ellis

“We’ve taken it to Suffolk County Council because they’re the ones that would help implement either a lollypop lady or a crossing, something like that.

“A lot of parents simply don’t let their children walk to school, I wouldn’t let my daughter because it’s just not safe."

Currently, there is no marked crossing on the road.

Faye says that she and other parents would like to see a crossing – or preferably a "lollipop lady" – implemented to make the crossing more controlled and safer for their children.

She added that “it’s not unusual for a car to come along there at 50 or 60mph."

“It could be fatal – absolutely disastrous – we don’t want to even think about that.

“A child’s life is potentially at risk."

In a statement, Suffolk Highways bosses said: "After reviewing the location, it’s unlikely that a 30mph zone extension would meet Suffolk County Council’s criteria for intervention.

"The Parish Council could make contact with their local county councillor to consider whether a minor highway improvement scheme would work, however, this would need to be externally funded.

"Concerns of motorists exceeding the 30mph speed limit should be raised with Suffolk Police as this is an enforcement issue."