New homes could pose flood risk, neighbours fear

New homes could be built in Witnesham - but neighbours are concerned about the potential flood risk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant © 2004

Concerned neighbours fear building 20 new homes on old farmland could increase the risk of flooding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Howard Homes wants to build a mixture of two to five-bedroom homes and one-bedroom apartments at Street Farm, Witnesham - part of which used used to be a pig farm.

The developer argues that building on the land "removes an unsightly collection of dilapidated buildings from the village" and helps to meet the area's housing needs.

Seven of the 20 homes will also be designated as "affordable".

You may also want to watch:

However neighbours in nearby Giles Way have objected to the plans, saying that the new properties would overlook their homes and increase the risk of flooding.

One objector wrote: "One of our major concerns is the flooding aspect.

"In a wet period the river swells to the extent it over spills into our garden. Will this be exacerbated by some 20 houses being so close?"

The resident also said the noise from the new development "will undoubtedly have a detrimental major impact on our property".

Planning officers have recommended that the application be approved when it is heard by councillors in East Suffolk this week.

However that is subject to a number of conditions, including the developers submitting further details about the drainage plan for the properties.