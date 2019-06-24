Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New homes could pose flood risk, neighbours fear

24 June, 2019 - 11:08
New homes could be built in Witnesham - but neighbours are concerned about the potential flood risk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

New homes could be built in Witnesham - but neighbours are concerned about the potential flood risk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant © 2004

Concerned neighbours fear building 20 new homes on old farmland could increase the risk of flooding.

Michael Howard Homes wants to build a mixture of two to five-bedroom homes and one-bedroom apartments at Street Farm, Witnesham - part of which used used to be a pig farm.

The developer argues that building on the land "removes an unsightly collection of dilapidated buildings from the village" and helps to meet the area's housing needs.

Seven of the 20 homes will also be designated as "affordable".

You may also want to watch:

However neighbours in nearby Giles Way have objected to the plans, saying that the new properties would overlook their homes and increase the risk of flooding.

One objector wrote: "One of our major concerns is the flooding aspect.

"In a wet period the river swells to the extent it over spills into our garden. Will this be exacerbated by some 20 houses being so close?"

The resident also said the noise from the new development "will undoubtedly have a detrimental major impact on our property".

Planning officers have recommended that the application be approved when it is heard by councillors in East Suffolk this week.

However that is subject to a number of conditions, including the developers submitting further details about the drainage plan for the properties.

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New homes could pose flood risk, neighbours fear

New homes could be built in Witnesham - but neighbours are concerned about the potential flood risk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Team called ‘Ship Happens’ wins It’s A Knockout-style Suffolk challenge

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is the winning team from Fred. Olsen Cruises. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Wivenhoe set the pace in Two Counties Championship

James Scott, who top-scored with 58 in Mistley's defeat at league leaders Wivenhoe. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Pothole repairs being carried out across town

Work to repair potholes on roads across Lowestoft is being carried out. Delays are likely on the A1144 and A1117 at Normanston Drive as traffic control stop and go boards are in operation as work to reinstate a pothole is carried out near to the bus stop opposite the cemetery. Picture: Google Images

No Cutty Sark for spotty Lynne

The Cutty Sark... maybe next time. Picture: Alison Connors.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists