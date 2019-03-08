Witness was told to change her story, Marks Tey attempted murder trial told
PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 October 2019
A witness in the trial of two men and a teenager accused of attempted murder has claimed she received a series of telephone calls telling her to change her evidence.
Giving evidence to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court Nakita St Luce said that after telling the court last week that a man she knew as "K" had been present during the attack in Marks Tey on Halloween last year she received three conference phone calls telling her to "drop K out of it" and to say that someone else had been there instead.
Asked by Christopher Paxton QC prosecuting, if she had felt forced to change her evidence, she replied: "Yes".
Ms St Luce said that the man she knew as "K" and 23-year-old Donald Adu and another man had taken part in the calls to her.
Adu, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, have denied attempting to murder 41-year-old Leon Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
The court has that Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey, suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which resulted in his bowels protruding from his stomach.
It has been alleged that Mr Sobers was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".
Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.
Giving evidence Mr Sobers said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.
When he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.
He started to feel that "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.
He had run out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.
He said that after the attack a former paramedic had come to his aid and had done what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.
The trial continues.
