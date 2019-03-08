Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A major police operation was carried out in a Suffolk village today causing disruption to traffic.

A riot van and police cars were spotted in Cavendish near Sudbury this afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a heavy police presence in the village at around 2pm this afternoon.

A man who works nearby said: “They had blocked off the road just after Water Lane.

“There was a riot van and a police car blocking the road.

“The cars were building up and it was causing a lot of traffic problems. “There was still one police car there when I left at 5.15pm.”

Residents took to social media to describe what they had seen and voice their concerns, with some reporting seeing multiple police units in the area.

One said: “We just managed to get down Water Lane, but the main road from there to Pentlow Lane was blocked off by police vans ... Hope everything’s ok.”

Another added: “Please be aware that the road through Cavendish just past Water Lane is currently closed.

It is unknown why police were on the scene and Suffolk police have declined to comment on the incident.