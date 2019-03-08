Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 20:04 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 10 April 2019

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A major police operation was carried out in a Suffolk village today causing disruption to traffic.

A riot van and police cars were spotted in Cavendish near Sudbury this afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a heavy police presence in the village at around 2pm this afternoon.

A man who works nearby said: “They had blocked off the road just after Water Lane.

“There was a riot van and a police car blocking the road.

“The cars were building up and it was causing a lot of traffic problems. “There was still one police car there when I left at 5.15pm.”

Residents took to social media to describe what they had seen and voice their concerns, with some reporting seeing multiple police units in the area.

One said: “We just managed to get down Water Lane, but the main road from there to Pentlow Lane was blocked off by police vans ... Hope everything’s ok.”

Another added: “Please be aware that the road through Cavendish just past Water Lane is currently closed.

It is unknown why police were on the scene and Suffolk police have declined to comment on the incident.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich’s Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Family still living with fraudulent builder’s ‘unsafe’ extension work

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron outside Ipswich Crown Court following the sentencing of Mark Everett Picture: ARCHANT

Car and cyclist involved in crash on country road

The collision between a car and cyclist happened about 7.50am on the B1061, close to Great Bradley, between Cambridge and Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crews fight barn fire in village near Bungay

Fire crews are battling a barn blaze in Ilketshall St Margaret PIcture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists