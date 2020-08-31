E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police seek three people who may be able to assist Sudbury murder probe

PUBLISHED: 14:41 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 31 August 2020

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Police investigating the discovery of human bones in a Sudbury river have today appealed for three people – two boys and a swimmer – to come forward as they may have crucial information.

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSONDivers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Two black bin bags containing human remains were found in the River Stour on Thursday, and a major crime scene is still in place in the area.

Officers are keen to speak to two boys and a swimmer, but stress they are not being treated as suspects in the investigation.

They also want to talk to anyone who regularly uses the river and its footpaths who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area – or who may have seen the bags in the water.

Temporary detective superintendent Mike Brown, the senior investigating officer at Suffolk Police, said: “Today we are appealing for further witnesses to come forward, including three specific witnesses in particular, who may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.

“First, we would like to speak to two boys who assisted the witness who found the bags in the water on Thursday August 27, and tried to help recover them.

“Secondly, we would like to speak to a man who was seen swimming in the area of the river known locally as the ‘Victorian bathing pool’ on Thursday August 20.

“We would still like to speak to anyone who uses the route regularly and to ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area of the Croft to check this, in case there is anything relevant to the investigation.

“Thank you to those individuals who have already come forward with information and also to the local community for their patience as we continue with our searches.”

The footpath alongside the river is closed between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate - including Croft Road footbridge - and an emergency navigation closure for the River Stour at the Croft Road footbridge has also been put in place.

These closures remain in place.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal here or by calling 101.

