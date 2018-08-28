Railway posters on show at Wivenhoe – can you do better than artists of the past?

Railway posters were a feature of station billboards. Image: National Rail Museum Archant

Could you do as well as some of the great railway poster artists of the past? If so organisers of a new exhibition at Wivenhoe station want to hear from you.

The station is to become a temporary art gallery displaying iconic railway posters from a bygone age in an exhibition being arranged by Off the Rails – a community arts initiative – and is supported by the Essex and Suffolk Community Rail Partnership and Greater Anglia.

The group hopes the exhibition will inspire people to create their own posters, with a view to exhibiting them next year.

Matthew Linley, of Off the Rails, said, “As you move around the station, you’ll see lots of railway posters. I hope people will also feel inspired to submit their own posters for a further exhibition in 2020.”

Anyone interested in submitting work for the next exhibition should contact Matthew Linley at linleymatt@gmail.com

Jayne Sumner, Essex & South Suffolk Community Rail Officer, said, “I’m sure Wivenhoe would have had its fair share of these beautiful posters up at the time, so it’s lovely to see them return and evoke a wonderful heritage feel.”

Greater Anglia’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Jonathan Denby, said, “It’s great timing for an exhibition like this, a reminder of the past as we work to introduce the first brand new fleet of trains in a generation and really transform the railway of East Anglia for the future.”