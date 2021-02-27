News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Firefighters spend night tackling thatched cottage blaze

Tom Potter

Published: 7:33 AM February 27, 2021   
Wix Road, Bradfield

Firefighters were called to Wix Road, Bradfield, on Friday night - Credit: Google

More than 10 fire crews spent hours fighting a blaze which destroyed most of the thatched roof of a cottage near Manningtree.

Firefighters were called to a property in Wix Road, Bradfield, just before 8.15pm on Friday night.

On arrival, crews found about half of the cottage's five-by-10-metre roof alight.

The incident commander called for the support of an aerial ladder platform, from Colchester station, to allow firefighters to drench the flames from height.

A total of 11 fire appliances were called to the scene from Colchester, Dovercourt, Clacton, Weeley, Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Frinton.

Due to the remote location of the incident, a water bowser, which carries a large amount of water, was also called in from Halstead to help provide a consistent water supply.

The incident was divided into sectors to allow crews to surround the fire before working to remove parts of the thatched material to prevent the flames spreading further.

By 11.30pm, incident commander Mark Earwicker said firefighters had worked incredibly hard to get the fire surrounded and under control, and that good progress was continuing to be made.

He added: "Crews are stripping the thatched material away from the roof to make the fire easier to extinguish.

"Around 60% of the roof has been removed so far, but the process does take some time. We expect firefighting to continue throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning.

"I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and support, as well as Essex Police for their assistance in making the area safe."

