Easton Farm Park to welcome witches and wizards to their Halloween Festival
- Credit: Easton Farm Park
Easton Farm Park is due to welcome a host of magical folk to their Halloween Festival.
A troop of well known witches and wizards are set to join the usual fluffy crew for the celebration of All-hallows Eve from October 23 to 31.
The Maverick venue will also be holding a "deadly disco", and have built a "Scarecrow Maze" for people to explore.
In addition, all the usual activities and animals will still be at the farm, including but not limited to ponies, goats, sheep and rabbits.
Jay Ward, general manager of the farm park tells us that these alumni of a well known wizarding school will be "roaming the park" helping with activities including "broomstick making, pumpkin decorating, and even wand crafting".
You may also want to watch:
"The guests are semi pro actors, who do a lot of other events and characters. Superheros, princesses... they specialize in Star Wars, though this is the first chance you'll have had to catch them as wizards.
"The initial photos they sent me were so good that I had to call them, just to check they hadn't sent me stills from the films."
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 3 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
- 4 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
- 5 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
- 6 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
- 7 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
- 8 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
- 9 Suffolk shops struggling to secure fresh meat as CO2 concerns deepen
- 10 Suffolk 'can't afford' to repair or clear 700 damaged road signs
Tickets are £11 per person, with under twos getting in for £1.50. The ticket price includes all rides and activities. Eastons' gates open at 10am, and close at 5pm.