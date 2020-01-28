Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty at caravan site

Woman arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Felsted. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after the rural policing team and the RSPCA visited a caravan site.

Working with #RSPCA at a caravan park in Felsted. To our horror this poor thing was found in a small shed.1 arrested, vet on scene. @CInspRawlingson @ACCAndyProphet pic.twitter.com/WegtgbXZKl — Essex Police Rural Engagement Team (@EP_GTRET) January 28, 2020

It is understood that a number of animals were seized at the site in Felsted, including a horse, pony, goats, rabbits, chickens and an illegally held African grey parrot.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old woman from Dunmow was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following officers attending a site in Felsted on Tuesday, January 28.

"She is currently still in custody."

The RSPCA have been approached for comment.