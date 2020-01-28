E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty at caravan site

PUBLISHED: 07:28 29 January 2020

Woman arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Felsted. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Felsted. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after the rural policing team and the RSPCA visited a caravan site.

It is understood that a number of animals were seized at the site in Felsted, including a horse, pony, goats, rabbits, chickens and an illegally held African grey parrot.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old woman from Dunmow was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following officers attending a site in Felsted on Tuesday, January 28.

"She is currently still in custody."

The RSPCA have been approached for comment.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Top five list of In-Spire-ing parkruns – Carl Marston’s parkrun tour

A good sign: St Albans parkrun

If the northern bypass is shelved, what needs to happen in Ipswich?

The northern route report has raised fresh questions as to how to solve congestion around Ipswich, such as pinch points at Star Lane. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

250 new homes ‘will put huge strain’ on village, say residents

The outline planning application for up to 250 homes at Stanton. Picture: BOYER

Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty at caravan site

Woman arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Felsted. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Drive 24