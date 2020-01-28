Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty at caravan site
PUBLISHED: 07:28 29 January 2020
Archant
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after the rural policing team and the RSPCA visited a caravan site.
It is understood that a number of animals were seized at the site in Felsted, including a horse, pony, goats, rabbits, chickens and an illegally held African grey parrot.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old woman from Dunmow was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following officers attending a site in Felsted on Tuesday, January 28.
"She is currently still in custody."
The RSPCA have been approached for comment.
