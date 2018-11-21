Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash
SARS
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a van.
A volunteer paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) was first on the seen to the crash on the A143 Beccles Road, near Haddiscoe, at 7.04pm on Tuesday (November 20).
A Honda Accord and Ford Focus were involved in a collision with a Renault van and three motorists were treated at the scene.
A female patient had to be assisted from her vehicle by the SAR and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.
Debris blocked the road and a diversion was put in place. Norfolk Highways attended the scene to assist emergency services.
The road was reopened about 11pm.
None of the patients were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries but a female patient were later taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by ambulance.
Comments have been disabled on this article.