Woman in life-threatening condition after crash

PUBLISHED: 16:40 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 12 October 2019

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Halstead Picture: NIGEL BROWN

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Halstead Picture: NIGEL BROWN

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition following a crash on the Essex/Suffolk border.

Police were called around 11am to reports that two cars had collided on Mount Hill in Halstead.

The road currently remains closed.

The driver of the other vehicle has been taken to hospital by land ambulance for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 468 of 12/10.

