Police appeal for witnesses after alleged crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car allegedly hit a road sign in Colchester.

The incident happened just before 3.50pm on Monday, January 21, when an orange Vauxhall Corsa was allegedly involved in a collision with a road sign at the junction of Lordswood Road and Camuldodunum Way in the town.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with drink driving. She will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 21.

Essex Police is asking anyone who may have seen the car driving beforehand, or who may live in the area and has CCTV or dash cam footage, to call Pc Paul Barry at the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.