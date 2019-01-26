Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal for witnesses after alleged crash

26 January, 2019 - 14:21
The alleged incident happened at the Lordswood Road and Camuldodunum Way junction in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The alleged incident happened at the Lordswood Road and Camuldodunum Way junction in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car allegedly hit a road sign in Colchester.

The incident happened just before 3.50pm on Monday, January 21, when an orange Vauxhall Corsa was allegedly involved in a collision with a road sign at the junction of Lordswood Road and Camuldodunum Way in the town.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with drink driving. She will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 21.

Essex Police is asking anyone who may have seen the car driving beforehand, or who may live in the area and has CCTV or dash cam footage, to call Pc Paul Barry at the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists