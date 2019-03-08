Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A woman and child found dead at a Suffolk property are believed to have been 28 and four years old.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police were called just before 6pm on April 26 to an address in Park Avenue, Newmarket, after a member of the public reported he had discovered the bodies of a woman and a young boy inside the premises.

Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but it is understood that the woman was 28 years old and the child was aged four.

Post-mortem examinations are not due to take place until early next week, so until that time the deaths will remain unexplained.

However based on initial findings, detectives do not currently believe that there is any third-party involvement.

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on Friday Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on Friday Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

MORE: Neighbours speak of shock after Newmarket deaths

A cordon has remained in place around the property today while officers continued with their work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Next of kin have been made aware.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area yesterday and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 309 of 26 April.