Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 27 April 2019

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A woman and child found dead at a Suffolk property are believed to have been 28 and four years old.

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREThe scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police were called just before 6pm on April 26 to an address in Park Avenue, Newmarket, after a member of the public reported he had discovered the bodies of a woman and a young boy inside the premises.

Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but it is understood that the woman was 28 years old and the child was aged four.

Post-mortem examinations are not due to take place until early next week, so until that time the deaths will remain unexplained.

However based on initial findings, detectives do not currently believe that there is any third-party involvement.

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on Friday Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREPolice at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on Friday Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

MORE: Neighbours speak of shock after Newmarket deaths

A cordon has remained in place around the property today while officers continued with their work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Next of kin have been made aware.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area yesterday and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 309 of 26 April.

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Woman and boy found dead in Suffolk: Neighbours speak of shock

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on April 26 Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Detectives investigate discovery of human bones in scrapyard

A scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, was the site human bones were reportedly discovered by a member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and Highways England ‘monitoring Orwell Bridge’

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists