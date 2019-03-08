Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 27 April 2019
A woman and child found dead at a Suffolk property are believed to have been 28 and four years old.
Police were called just before 6pm on April 26 to an address in Park Avenue, Newmarket, after a member of the public reported he had discovered the bodies of a woman and a young boy inside the premises.
Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but it is understood that the woman was 28 years old and the child was aged four.
Post-mortem examinations are not due to take place until early next week, so until that time the deaths will remain unexplained.
However based on initial findings, detectives do not currently believe that there is any third-party involvement.
A cordon has remained in place around the property today while officers continued with their work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Next of kin have been made aware.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area yesterday and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 309 of 26 April.
