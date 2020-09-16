Road closed after serious crash involving woman and bus in town centre

Coggeshall Road in Braintree is closed after a crash involving a woman and a bus earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are at the scene of a serious collision between a woman and a bus in Braintree today.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Coggeshall Road at 1.40pm after reports of a collision between a woman and a bus.

The road is closed between Wheatley Avenue and Bartram Avenue North and police say it is expected to stay closed for several more hours.

Police urge anyone with information or dash cam footage to call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 611 of 16/09 or report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk