Man acts suspiciously as he asks woman to leave with him

Published: 4:50 PM June 13, 2021

Officers are looking for a man who approached a woman he did not know in Colchester - Credit: IAN BURT

A woman was approached by a man she did not know who tried to get her to leave with him in Colchester.

Police are investigating the suspicious behaviour, which took place in Boadecia Way, near the junction with Layer Road, around 9am on Thursday, June 10.

After the woman was asked by the man to leave with him, she refused and reported the incident to the police.

The man has been described as being black, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

He had short hair, was clean shaven and was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a short-sleeved light-coloured top and dark shoes.

The man is reported to have left the area in a white high sided panel van.

If you were in the location at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously who may match this description, or if you have CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage from the area, call Colchester CID on 101 - quoting crime reference number 42/109924/21.