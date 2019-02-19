Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
19 February, 2019 - 09:33
Archant
A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash on the A14 near Stowmarket yesterday.
Police received reports of a crash involving two cars on the westbound carriageway close to junction 49 and Tot Hill around 11.30am.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a woman aged in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was subsequently released pending further enquiries.
Three people were injured in the crash and one lane of the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.38am with reports of a collision on the A14.
“We sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
“Three patients were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.