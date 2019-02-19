Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash

Two cars have collided on the A14 near Stowmarket, sending three to hospital and one to custody Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash on the A14 near Stowmarket yesterday.

Police received reports of a crash involving two cars on the westbound carriageway close to junction 49 and Tot Hill around 11.30am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a woman aged in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was subsequently released pending further enquiries.

Three people were injured in the crash and one lane of the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.38am with reports of a collision on the A14.

“We sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“Three patients were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.”