Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death at Suffolk pub is released under investigation

A 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a Suffolk pub in November has been released under investigation.

Police were called to the Magpie Inn in Little Stonham by the ambulance service around 3.30am on Sunday, November 10.

Irena Kuzmina, 45, from Purfleet in Essex, was reported to be unresponsive following a party and received treatment from paramedics, but died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem conducted at the time was inconclusive and police say enquiries are still ongoing.

A 52-year-old woman from Dagenham, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed, has now been released under investigation.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The Magpie is a recognisable landmark on the A140 with a sign which bridges the road beside the pub.