Woman arrested in connection with cannabis farm is released under investigation

Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A woman arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory near Stowmarket has been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 250 cannbis plants, worth an estimated value of £60,000, were discovered by officers on Friday, August 30 in Earl Stonham.

You may also want to watch:

Police made the discovery in a garage belonging to a property on Norwich Road in the Suffolk village.

On entering the building, officers also found hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.