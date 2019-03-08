E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman arrested in connection with cannabis farm is released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:15 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 02 September 2019

Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory near Stowmarket has been released under investigation.

Around 250 cannbis plants, worth an estimated value of £60,000, were discovered by officers on Friday, August 30 in Earl Stonham.

Police made the discovery in a garage belonging to a property on Norwich Road in the Suffolk village.

On entering the building, officers also found hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

