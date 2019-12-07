E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving while still at work

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 December 2019

The woman was arrested in Melton on suspicion of drink driving Picture: GREGG BROWN

The woman was arrested in Melton on suspicion of drink driving Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a telegraph pole - while she was still working.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted today and said they had been called to the crash in Melton, near Woodbridge.

They arrested a woman at the scene and she was taken into custody.

It is alleged the arrested woman blew 56ug/100ml of ethanol while in custody, the legal limit being 35ug/100ml.

Police added that the woman was working at the time of the alleged incident - much to their shock.

The incident comes soon after Suffolk Constabulary launched an online portal to help the public report suspected drink and drug driving concerns.

Police are also cracking down on alleged drink and drug drivers in the build up to Christmas.

