Woman arrested on suspicion of robbery after Sudbury incident
PUBLISHED: 16:56 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 13 February 2019
Archant
A 50-year-old woman was arrested in Sudbury today after reports she entered a convenience store with a knife.
Police were called shortly before 8.45am after it was reported a woman went into McColl’s on Market Hill in the town with what was believed to be a knife.
Officers attended and arrested the woman on suspicion of robbery and for being in possession of a knife/bladed article.
She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she currently remains.
