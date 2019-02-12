Woman arrested on suspicion of robbery after Sudbury incident

McColl's in Sudbury where the incident happened Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 50-year-old woman was arrested in Sudbury today after reports she entered a convenience store with a knife.

Police were called shortly before 8.45am after it was reported a woman went into McColl’s on Market Hill in the town with what was believed to be a knife.

Officers attended and arrested the woman on suspicion of robbery and for being in possession of a knife/bladed article.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she currently remains.