Woman in 20s assaulted by number of strangers late at night

PUBLISHED: 16:03 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 26 August 2020

The victim was assaulted in Blackhouse Lane, near the entrance to the Cornard Country Park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been left with injuries after being attacked by a small group of people late at night in a village near Sudbury.

The incident happened in Great Cornard at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 18, in Blackhouse Lane – near the entrance to the Cornard Country Park.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was assaulted by two or three unknown people.

As a result of the incident, she has been left with bruising to her temple and a sprained ankle.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who saw anything should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/47991/20.

